Ask 2: Where can I get the coronavirus vaccine?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Where can I get the coronavirus vaccine?

Answer: As of this writing, state health officials have restricted initial doses to people in two groups -- Phase 1A and Phase 1B. Officials have said the goal is to make sure the limited number of initial doses are going to those who need it the most.

Phase 1A includes frontline health care workers and people in long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes anyone 65 and older or people 16 and older who have comorbidity. You can find more information about the phases here.

The bottom line is that if you don’t fall into either of these groups, you are not eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine at this time.

Several hospital systems in the Houston area have started contacting patients that are eligible to begin setting up vaccine appointments. Some people have told KPRC 2 that those appointments are filling up fast.

If you believe you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you should contact your health care provider or pharmacist to find out where you can get the shot.

Officials have said that as the number of available doses increases, the vaccine will be made available to larger segments of the population. Some officials have said that may not happen until at least the spring.

