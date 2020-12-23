Ask 2: How will I be notified that I can get the coronavirus vaccine?

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, a nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London. U.K. Ugur Sahin, CEO of Biontech says the German pharmaceutical company is confident that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine works against the UK variant of the virus, but further studies are need to be completely sure. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, file)

Question: How will I be notified that I can get the coronavirus vaccine?

Answer: As the coronavirus vaccine is currently rolling out to frontline health care workers, the next phase of vaccinations in Texas will be going to people over 65 and those 16 and older with chronic illnesses such as cancer and diabetes.

Texas Medical Center leaders said in a press conference Tuesday that most people will be notified by their physician or patients can call their doctors to find out whether they can receive the vaccine. Pharmacies will also notify customers when vaccines are available.

The next phase won’t roll out until at least mid-January. The date depends on how many doses the state receives each week and how long health care providers can take to vaccinate remaining healthcare workers, TMC leaders said.

