Houston Methodist will soon start notifying patients to set up vaccine appointments

HOUSTON – Houston Methodist said Thursday certain patients will soon start getting notifications to schedule appointments for their coronavirus shot.

According to a plan posted on the hospital system’s website, patients who have seen a primary care or specialty care physician in the last two years will be eligible to receive the vaccine before the general public.

Officials said they will soon start notifying patients via a text message in the following order:

Patients who are 75 or older. Patients who are 65 to 74 years old. Patients who are younger than 65 and have at least one Class 1 condition or at least two Class 2 comorbid conditions.

Class 1 conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiac conditions (congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy), obesity (BMI 30+), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, solid organ transplant, Type I or II diabetes mellitus.

Class 2 conditions include asthma, cerebrovascular disease, hypertension, use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive agents.

The vaccine was first rolled out to frontline health care workers and people in long-term care facilities as part of Phase 1A.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said vaccine providers can begin administering the vaccine to people in Phase 1B.

Officials have said anyone who believes they fall into either of the groups should contact their health care provider to determine whether they can get the vaccine.