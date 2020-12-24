TRUST INDEX: Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

HOUSTON – Pregnant women are slated to be part of the next wave of people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Studies show that pregnant women are far more at risk of getting far sicker than the average person if they become infected.

The KPRC 2 Trust Index asked the question: Is it safe for pregnant women to take the vaccine?

Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, an associate professor of medicine in infectious disease at the Baylor College of Medicine, says the CDC is encouraging pregnant women to look at getting the vaccine.

“There is not thought to be any known, immediate, adverse outcomes or events for pregnant women who have received the vaccination thus far,” Kulkarni said.

But the fact is, that pregnant women were not involved in any of the clinical trials of these vaccines, so the Trust Index says be careful. In other words, pregnant women should definitely consult their doctor first.

“The recommendation is to have a discussion with your healthcare provider. But it’s considered reasonably safe from the CDC for pregnant women,” Kulkarni said.

Another widely circulated fear on social media is that pregnant women taking the vaccine could become sterile.

“No, there is no evidence to suggest that is the case,” Kulkarni said.

Therefore, the Trust Index considers that fear to be untrue.

And finally, the index looks at another widely rumored fear that the vaccine could somehow remain in your body and alter your genetic makeup at the cellular level.

“No, that doesn’t happen and it can’t happen. It’s not going to be sticking around forever. It’s impossible for that to happen,” Kulkarni said.

Therefore, the Trust Index finds that rumor to also be untrue.