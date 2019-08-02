5 seafood spots to eat at during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON - Prepare to eat fresh seafood and galore. Houston Restaurant Weeks is running through Sept. 2.

This month can be a time to treat yourself and venture out to some Houston restaurants that you normally would not splurge for. Not to mention, Houston Restaurant Weeks both donates to the Houston Food Bank and allows diners to get major bang for their buck.

Houston Restaurant Weeks brunch and lunch menus are $20 per person at each participating restaurant. Dinner menus are between either $35 and $45 per person depending on the restaurant.

Be sure to ask for the Houston Restaurant Weeks menu at select restaurants.

There are dozens of Houston restaurants participating and you can view them here.

Seafood spots you can check out during Houston Restaurant Weeks

1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood City Centre and Kirby (dinner)

Examples include, the Maine lobster bisque, chef’s seasonal fish and “bananas foster” butter cake.

2. Reef (dinner)

Examples include, collard green pie, crispy skin snapper and a milkshake no minor.

3. The Oceanaire Seafood Room (lunch and dinner)

Lunch specials include, a mini crab cake and shrimp fried rice. Dinner ideas include, the Texas tomato and burrata salad, chicken fried lobster and turtle cheesecake.

4. Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen (brunch, lunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include, a smoked salmon bagel and fried shrimp po’boy. Lunch specials include, fried calamari and ahi tuna poke. Dinner ideas include, mama’s gumbo, the blue oyster bar combo (fried shrimp, oysters, catfish and seafood with french fries and coleslaw) and coconut cream pie.

5. Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks (brunch and dinner)

Brunch specials include a crawfish benedict and butterscotch bread pudding. Dinner ideas include, the roasted cauliflower and kale salad, a 6-ounce filet mignon and blueberry cheesecake.

