These are restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2019

HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Week is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, America’s largest food bank.
The monthlong dining extravaganza from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2 will feature specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at restaurants all over Houston.
Participating restaurants make donations to the Houston Food Bank directly based on how many brunches, lunches and dinners they sell during the event.
Ask specifically for the Houston Restaurant Week special menu at participating restaurants.
Here is a list of participating restaurants:
51Fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – LaCenterra
Alexander The Great
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar
Ambrosia Restaurant
Américas River Oaks
Armandos
Artisans Cuisine & Savoir-Faire
Avenida Brazil – Clear Lake
Avenida Brazil – Southwest Houston
Avenida Brazil – The Woodlands
B & B Butchers and Restaurant
B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar
Backstreet Cafe
Ballpark Cafe in the Westin Houston Downtown
BCK
Bisou Continental Cuisine
Bistro Le Cep
Bistro Menil
Bloom & Bee
Blue Onyx Bistro
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations
Brenner’s on the Bayou
Brenner’s Steakhouse
Brio Tuscan Grille – City Centre
Brio Tuscan Grille – The Woodlands
Cafe Benedicte
Café Rabelais
Caracol
Cavatore Italian Restaurant
Chapman & Kirby
Christie’s Seafood and Steaks
Churrascos – Champions
Churrascos – Memorial City
Churrascos – River Oaks
Churrascos – Sugar Land
Churrascos – The Woodlands
Churrascos – Westchase
Craft F&B
Creed Italian Restaurant and Bar
Cyclone Anaya’s – CityCentre
Cyclone Anaya’s – Heights
Cyclone Anaya’s – Midtown
Cyclone Anaya’s – Rice Village
Cyclone Anaya’s – The Woodlands
Cyclone Anaya’s – Woodway
Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
Del Frisco’s Grille – The Woodlands
District 7 Grill – Midtown
Downtown Aquarium
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – City Centre
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – Kirby
El Meson Restaurant
El Tiempo – Annex/Westheimer
El Tiempo – Gessner
El Tiempo – Montrose
El Tiempo – Navigation
El Tiempo – Richmond
El Tiempo – Vintage Park
El Tiempo – Washington
El Tiempo – Webster
Emmaline
Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine
Federal Grill
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – River Oaks
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – The Woodlands
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – Town and Country
Foundation Room at House of Blues
Frank’s Americana Revival
Fratelli’s Ristorante
Ginger & Fork Restaurant
Goode Company Armadillo Palace
Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina – Memorial
Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina – The Woodlands
Goode Company Seafood – Katy Freeway
Goode Company Seafood – Westpark Dr.
Grace’s
Grazia Italian Kitchen – Clear Lake
Grazia Italian Kitchen – Katy
Grazia Italian Kitchen – Pearland
Grotto – Downtown
Grotto – The Woodlands
Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace
Hugo’s
III Forks Prime Steakhouse
International Smoke
Joyce’s Seafood and Steaks
Killen’s TMX
La Griglia
La Lucha
La Villa Saint Tropez
Landry’s Seafood House – Katy
Laurenzo’s Restaurant
Le Bistro at Culinary Institute LeNôtre
Le Colonial
Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse
Lucienne
Lynn’s Steakhouse
Maggiano’s – Baybrook
Maggiano’s – Memorial City
Maggiano’s – Post Oak
Maison Pucha Bistro
Mastrantos
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Town and Country
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Uptown Park
McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Downtown
Merlion
Mezza Grille
Morton’s Grille – The Woodlands
Morton’s The Steakhouse – Downtown
Morton’s The Steakhouse – Galleria
Moxie’s Grill & Bar
Neyow’s Creole Cafe
Osso & Kristalla
Pane E Vino Ristorante Italiano
Peli Peli – Cinco Ranch
Peli Peli – Galleria
Peli Peli – Vintage Park
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Baybrook
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Champions
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Katy
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Memorial City
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – River Oaks
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Sugar Land
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – The Woodlands
Poitin
Potente
Prego
Radio Milano at Hotel Sorella
Rainbow Lodge
Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar
rise n°2
Robard’s Steakhouse at The Woodlands Resort
Roma
Rouxpour – Baybrook
Rouxpour – Katy
Rouxpour – Sugar Land
Rudyard’s British Pub and Grill
Safina
Sambuca Restaurant
Songkran Thai Kitchen – Uptown
Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen
Superica – Houston Heights
The Barking Pig
The Capital Grille – CityCentre
The Capital Grille – Galleria
The District & Cellar 7
The Lexington Grille
The Melting Pot
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
Third Coast
Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen
Tony’s
TRIS
True Food Kitchen – Houston
True Food Kitchen – The Woodlands
Turquoise Grill & Bar in Sugar Land Town Square
Verandah
Vic and Anthony’s
Vino & Vinyl
Warehouse 72
Weights + Measures
Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks
Xochi
Zammitti’s Italian Ristorante
