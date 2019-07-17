These are restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks 2019

HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Week is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, America’s largest food bank.

The monthlong dining extravaganza from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2 will feature specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at restaurants all over Houston.

Participating restaurants make donations to the Houston Food Bank directly based on how many brunches, lunches and dinners they sell during the event.

Ask specifically for the Houston Restaurant Week special menu at participating restaurants.

To learn more about Houston Restaurant Week, click here.

Here is a list of participating restaurants:

51Fifteen Cuisine and Cocktails

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema – LaCenterra

Alexander The Great

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano & Bar

Ambrosia Restaurant

Américas River Oaks

Armandos

Artisans Cuisine & Savoir-Faire

Avenida Brazil – Clear Lake

Avenida Brazil – Southwest Houston

Avenida Brazil – The Woodlands

B & B Butchers and Restaurant

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar

Backstreet Cafe

Ballpark Cafe in the Westin Houston Downtown

BCK

Bisou Continental Cuisine

Bistro Le Cep

Bistro Menil

Bloom & Bee

Blue Onyx Bistro

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

Brenner’s on the Bayou

Brenner’s Steakhouse

Brio Tuscan Grille – City Centre

Brio Tuscan Grille – The Woodlands

Cafe Benedicte

Café Rabelais

Caracol

Cavatore Italian Restaurant

Chapman & Kirby

Christie’s Seafood and Steaks

Churrascos – Champions

Churrascos – Memorial City

Churrascos – River Oaks

Churrascos – Sugar Land

Churrascos – The Woodlands

Churrascos – Westchase

Craft F&B

Creed Italian Restaurant and Bar

Cyclone Anaya’s – CityCentre

Cyclone Anaya’s – Heights

Cyclone Anaya’s – Midtown

Cyclone Anaya’s – Rice Village

Cyclone Anaya’s – The Woodlands

Cyclone Anaya’s – Woodway

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House

Del Frisco’s Grille – The Woodlands

District 7 Grill – Midtown

Downtown Aquarium

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – City Centre

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – Kirby

El Meson Restaurant

El Tiempo – Annex/Westheimer

El Tiempo – Gessner

El Tiempo – Montrose

El Tiempo – Navigation

El Tiempo – Richmond

El Tiempo – Vintage Park

El Tiempo – Washington

El Tiempo – Webster

Emmaline

Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine

Federal Grill

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – River Oaks

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – The Woodlands

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar – Town and Country

Foundation Room at House of Blues

Frank’s Americana Revival

Fratelli’s Ristorante

Ginger & Fork Restaurant

Goode Company Armadillo Palace

Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina – Memorial

Goode Company Kitchen and Cantina – The Woodlands

Goode Company Seafood – Katy Freeway

Goode Company Seafood – Westpark Dr.

Grace’s

Grazia Italian Kitchen – Clear Lake

Grazia Italian Kitchen – Katy

Grazia Italian Kitchen – Pearland

Grotto – Downtown

Grotto – The Woodlands

Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace

Hugo’s

III Forks Prime Steakhouse

International Smoke

Joyce’s Seafood and Steaks

Killen’s TMX

La Griglia

La Lucha

La Villa Saint Tropez

Landry’s Seafood House – Katy

Laurenzo’s Restaurant

Le Bistro at Culinary Institute LeNôtre

Le Colonial

Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse

Lucienne

Lynn’s Steakhouse

Maggiano’s – Baybrook

Maggiano’s – Memorial City

Maggiano’s – Post Oak

Maison Pucha Bistro

Mastrantos

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Town and Country

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Uptown Park

McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks – Downtown

Merlion

Mezza Grille

Morton’s Grille – The Woodlands

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Downtown

Morton’s The Steakhouse – Galleria

Moxie’s Grill & Bar

Neyow’s Creole Cafe

Osso & Kristalla

Pane E Vino Ristorante Italiano

Peli Peli – Cinco Ranch

Peli Peli – Galleria

Peli Peli – Vintage Park

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Baybrook

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Champions

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Katy

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Memorial City

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – River Oaks

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Sugar Land

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – The Woodlands

Poitin

Potente

Prego

Radio Milano at Hotel Sorella

Rainbow Lodge

Rattan Pan-Asian Bistro & Wine Bar

rise n°2

Robard’s Steakhouse at The Woodlands Resort

Roma

Rouxpour – Baybrook

Rouxpour – Katy

Rouxpour – Sugar Land

Rudyard’s British Pub and Grill

Safina

Sambuca Restaurant

Songkran Thai Kitchen – Uptown

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen

Superica – Houston Heights

The Barking Pig

The Capital Grille – CityCentre

The Capital Grille – Galleria

The District & Cellar 7

The Lexington Grille

The Melting Pot

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Third Coast

Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen

Tony’s

TRIS

True Food Kitchen – Houston

True Food Kitchen – The Woodlands

Turquoise Grill & Bar in Sugar Land Town Square

Verandah

Vic and Anthony’s

Vino & Vinyl

Warehouse 72

Weights + Measures

Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks

Xochi

Zammitti’s Italian Ristorante

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.