Ask 2: Was the $285 grocery benefit for school-aged children also extended?

Question: Are SNAP benefits also being extended to August for P-EBT cardholders? The children are not being allowed to go back to school.

Answer: No, the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) remains a one-time benefit of $285 for families with school-aged children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals because of closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the deadline to apply for P-EBT has been extended to Aug. 21, according to a press release from the Office of the Texas Governor. The previous application deadline was July 31.

Those eligible include students aged 5 to 18 years old who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits and students up to 21 years old who are certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program at school in Texas during the 2019-2020 school year, per the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website.

Families who receive SNAP benefits do not need to apply as they will automatically receive the funds on their current Lone Star Card.

Families who apply for P-EBT will receive a card in the mail with the funds. If left unused, the card will expire within one year after the date it was issued.

The $285 -- to be used for groceries -- will be awarded per each eligible child.

