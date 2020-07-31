Gov. Abbott extends emergency SNAP food benefits for month of August

HOUSTON – Gov. Geg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of August on Thursday.

Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide approximately $185 million in emergency SNAP food benefits as the state continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal funding was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

“By extending this emergency SNAP funding, the State of Texas is helping to ensure families can continue to put food on the table,” Abbott said. “I remain grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture for their ongoing support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The additional SNAP benefits will help Texans purchase foods that provide nutrition to their families,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services deputy executive commissioner. “Continuing these allotments is an important component of our continued response to COVID-19.”

By Aug. 15, more than 961,000 SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.