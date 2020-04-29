Gov. Abbott teases the possibility of keeping alcohol-to-go forever

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he was going to begin a phased reopening of Texas starting Friday, May 1.

The current statewide “stay home” order will expire on Thursday and starting Friday, May 1, Phase 1 of the reopening of Texas will begin. As part of Phase 1, restaurants, retailers, museums and libraries can reopen, provided they follow strict social distancing and hygiene protocols.

NEED A DRINK? Score some booze to-go from these Houston restaurants

One of the most frequently asked questions KPRC 2 has received since Abbott made the announcement is whether Texans can still get alcohol-to-go as bars will still not be able to open on May 1.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission website states that alcohol-to-go and delivery options that were put in place last month due to coronavirus closures will continue past May 1.

Tuesday night, Abbott confirmed on Twitter that Texans can still get alcohol-to-go or have alcohol delivered with orders from restaurants after May 1.

“From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep going on forever,” Abbott added.

Under the current waiver issued by Abbott last month, restaurants with a mixed beverage permit may sell beer, wine or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are ordered with food from the restaurant.