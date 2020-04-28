Can we still order alcohol to-go after restaurants reopen on May 1?

As restaurants reopen for dine-in service at a limited capacity beginning May 1, those that offered alcohol for to-go and delivery orders can continue those sales, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

According to TABC, restaurants are allowed to continue to use expanded to-go and delivery options that were put in place in response to stay-at-home orders.

“TABC staff is reviewing the governor’s report and working with his office to seek further guidance on the specifics of the plan. We will continue updating this page with directives that will help businesses reopen safely under Gov. Abbott’s new executive order,” TABC stated on its website.