Crawfish Shack opens in Crosby

HOUSTON – Crawfish season is kicking off early in northeast Houston.

On New Year’s Eve, owners announced online “The Shack is BACK!” In January, the restaurant will operate drive-thru only beginning on Friday, Jan. 3.

The drive thru will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can order from its full menu, excluding kids meals. The shack is not selling live sacks; hot boiled crawfish will go for $7.95 per pound.

In January, the Crawfish Shack drive-thru will be open Wednesday throught Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday until 8 p.m.

The shack will not be open for dine-in until Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Crawfish Shack is located at 5822 FM 2100 in Crosby.