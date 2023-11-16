Watch the holidays come alive at these Houston tree lighting spectaculars 🎄

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular a holiday tradition of music, lighting the official tree, Santa, and family fun at City Hall November 30, 2019. (Photo by Donna Carson)

The lighting of Christmas trees at ceremonies across the Houston area will commence the most wonderful time of the year.

“This Christmas season, all will be bright at Market Street with a soaring, 70-foot Christmas tree, synchronized to twinkling lights and holiday music. Head to Market Street on November 16 to experience the tree’s first “performance” of the season and watch as the shopping destination is illuminated with more than 25,000 multi-colored lights in Central Park.”

📅 Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m.

📍9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380

LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch will kick off the holiday season with a tree-lighting ceremony in Heritage Square. The event will feature live music and photo opportunities.

📅 Date and time: Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m.

📍Address: 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, TX 77494

The Plaza at Avenida Houston

The Plaza at Avenida Houston will shine bright during a ceremonial Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 17. Led by Tiny Tim of Alley Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” the festivities will include live music, aerialist performers, balloon artists, stilt walkers, and art cars.

📅 Date and time: Nov. 17, 5:30 p.m.

📍Address: 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre will host its 17th annual Deck The Trees event at Alley Theatre. The decorated trees will reflect the many diverse interests and passions of the city of Houston. The trees will be on display from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1. The Official Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at Alley Theatre on Nov. 19 and will feature event Chairs Jennifer and Matt Albanese flipping the switch to light all the trees.

📅 Date and time: Nov. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

📍Address: 615 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

“Come experience the joy of Christmas as Santa joins us to light the Pearland Town Center Christmas Tree in the heart of the center. Santa will arrive shortly after 6pm to light up our tree and set off a brief fireworks display! Come dance the night away on our LED dancefloor to a live performance from one of our favorite variety bands ever...The Slags! You can also enjoy our LED swings and seesaws and shopping at our Holiday Gift Market.”

📅Date and time: Nov. 25, 6-9 p.m.

📍Address: 11200 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77584

“Join the Mayor on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Park as he lights the Christmas Tree to mark the beginning of the Christmas Season in Conroe. Christmas on Main Street event immediately follows.”

📅Date and time: Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m.

📍Address: 500 Metcalf St., Conroe, TX 77301

Join Mayor Rebecca Haas and city commissioners as they flip the switch to light the tree at City Hall Park Plaza

A showing of “The Grinch” will follow.

📅Date and time: Dec. 1, 6-9 p.m.

📍Address: 402 Morton Street, Richmond, TX 77469

Make holiday memories at the City of Sugar Land’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Enjoy festive live performances, photos with Santa, family-fun activities, sweet treats, and more.

📅Date and time: Dec. 1, 5-8 p.m.

📍Address: 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77479

“‘Tis the season to bring your family and friends to the magical Deck the Depot Tree Lighting event in Tomball. Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting Christmas spirit with a wide array of activities. Delight in the joy of the season with the little ones with our trackless train, kids zone, holiday music and entertainment, and of course, SANTA! Arrive early to shop holiday treasures, savor delicious bites, and enjoy the festive atmosphere, and stay for the grand finale, the lighting of the Tomball Christmas Tree, an annual tradition led by our mayor.”

📅Date and time: Dec. 2, 2-8 p.m.

📍Address: 201 S. Elm St., Tomball, TX 77375

“American Idol” star and Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks will headline the event featuring hit songs from her certified platinum self-titled album. Sparks rose to fame in 2007 after winning the sixth season of “American Idol” at age 17, becoming the youngest winner in the series’ history. She made her Broadway debut starring in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway hit, “In the Heights,” and made her film debut playing the lead role in the film “Sparkle,” opposite the legendary Whitney Houston.

The holiday variety show will also include performances by Mariachi prodigy Eduardo Trevino, the Houston Children’s Chorus, the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts theatre department, the Dance of Asian America, Theatre Under the Stars, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, and Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band.

The event finale will feature the lighting of the tree and the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah, orchestrated and timed with fireworks.

📅 Date and time: Dec. 2, 6-8 p.m.

📍Address: 900 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002

Join Santa, Mayor Dusty Thiele and members of the city council to light the Christmas tree outside City Hall. The evening will feature cookie decorating, ornament making, and more.

📅 Date and time: Dec. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

📍 Address: 910 Avenue C, Katy, TX 77493