‘MasterChef’ winner Christine Ha’s new culinary concept Stuffed Belly celebrates her love of sandwiches

Sandwiches are the latest plaything for esteemed Houston chef and restaurateur Christine Ha, who in 2012 won the third season of the television cooking competition “MasterChef.”

Ha, a James’ Beard-recognized chef, and her husband John Suh opened their latest culinary concept, Stuffed Belly, last week at 8133 Long Point Road, serving cheffed-up versions of grilled cheese, tuna, and egg salad sandwiches, among other beloved basics.

“John and I are excited to introduce Stuffed Belly to the Spring Branch neighborhood,” Ha said in a statement. “Sandwiches are some of our favorite comfort foods, and we want to share our own take on them with our beloved hometown of Houston.”

A fast-food drive-through, Stuffed Belly is a deviation from Ha’s sit-down establishments, The Blind Goat and Xin Chào, where offerings consist of Vietnamese-inspired specialties.

At Stuffed Belly, there are five sandwiches on the menu.

“I’ve added my own fun personal twist on some of the sandwiches and kept the others simple and straightforward,” Ha said. “I don’t believe in making everything over the top. If the classic is great, keep it that way. They’re classic for a reason.”

Eager to try Ha’s new fast-casual concept, I drove to Spring Branch where Stuffed Belly serves its short sandwich-centric menu from a boxy black building.

During the recent visit, I ate my meal in the driver’s seat of my car, the dashboard doubling as a buffet where various sandwiches were arrayed.

Here’s my breakdown of the menu.

Ha’s Triple Cheese, Please is a next-level grilled cheese with a golden, crusty outside and an oozy inside. The melted middle is cheddar, provolone, and American cheese. A few swipes of tomato confit, a lovely flourish, and careful consideration of the ratio of cheese to bread elevate this childhood favorite.

The Sichuan Hot Chicken comprises a hulking piece of juicy fried chicken, with a crisp crust and a luscious interior, between toasted potato buns, served with Sichuan mayo. Best enjoyed with a pile of napkins.

The Belly Burger, Ha’s take on a smashburger, consists of two griddled patties, smashed thin and cooked crisp on their edges, served on a toasted potato roll with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and Stuffed Sauce, a sort of tomato-ketchup combo.

The Humpty Dumpty Egg’wich is a tasty albeit messy affair. The egg salad, brightened with a touch of mustard, lemon, and scallions and bound with mayonnaise, is tucked between two slices of Texas toast.

Then there is the Tuna Crunch, an undeniably delicious, fancied-up tuna and chip sandwich, flavored with red onion and celery. The juxtaposition of soft and crisp is superb. You’ll feel and hear the crunch even before your first bite. Visually, it isn’t much to look at, a heap of yellow, white and beige, but the respectable sandwich transcends its trappings.

I supplemented my sandwiches with tater tots, golden, bite-size potato nuggets crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

