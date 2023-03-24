MasterChef Christine Ha talks her inspiring journey and new restaurant in Houston

Christine Ha is a local Chef from Houston who taught herself how to cook without sight, and won Season 3 of Gordon Ramsay's MasterChef competition. She joined us in studio to talk about her inspiring journey, and teach us a few new recipes! She just opened a new restaurant 'The Blind Goat,' located in Spring Branch.

Recently, she just opened a larger version of her restaurant The Blind Goat in Spring Branch. The cuisine is an homage to Vietnamese street food in the form of a modern gastropub.

The restaurant accepts walk-ins, but reservations are highly encouraged.

She also has a cook book, ‘Recipes from My Home Kitchen’ that was a New York Times bestseller. For the book and more information, you can visit her website.

FOOD DEMO

GREAT GREEN PAPAYA SALAD – Available at her restaurant

This is an updated version of Christine’s winning first course from the MasterChef finale—sweet beef jerky, grape tomato, roasted peanuts and sesame, honey and shrimp paste vinaigrette.

INGREDIENTS

Vinaigrette:

½ tsp shrimp paste

2 tbsp neutral oil

3tbsp fish sauce

2 limes, juiced (2 fl oz.)

1 tbsp honey

2-3 Thai chili peppers, finely chopped

Food and Veggies:

1 green papaya; peeled, seeded, shredded and drained

3 grape tomatoes (halved)

8 Thai basil leaves, torn

3-4 oz. shredded Vietnamese sweet beef jerky

½ roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped