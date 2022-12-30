Here are Houston Public Library’s most-checked-out books in 2022

HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading this year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out a lot of books from the Houston Public Library this year.
We asked the library system what their most popular titles of 2022 were. If you’re ready to get a head start on your reading resolutions but don’t know what book to pick up first, scroll below to see which books were a big hit with Houston bookworms.
MOST CHECKED-OUT: ADULT
- Sparring Partners by John Grisham
- The Maid by Nita Prose
- The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
- Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr
- Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
MOST CHECKED-OUT: YOUNG ADULT
- Demon Slayer by Koyoharu Gotouge
- Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto
- One Piece by Eiichiro Oda
- Bleach by Tite Kubo
- My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi
MOST CHECKED-OUT: CHILDREN’S
- Dog Man: Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey
- Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey
- Baby-sitters Little Sister. Vol 3, Karen’s Worst Day by Katy Farina
- Narwhal and Jelly: Happy Narwhalidays by Ben Clanton
- Plants vs Zombies: Constructionary Tales by Paul Tobin.
TOP AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
- Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
TOP EBOOK OF THE YEAR
- The Midnight Library: a Novel by Matt Haig
