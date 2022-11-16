🔒2022 KPRC 2 Investigates stories you don’t want to miss

HOUSTON – Take a look at some of the biggest stories KPRC 2 Investigates shared in 2022, from our in-depth report into the Astroworld Festival tragedy to our series on paper license plates.

Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy

In an hour-long documentary, KPRC 2 Investigates shares the stories of those who attended the festival, examines what went wrong and pinpoints what needs to be done to prevent another mass casualty incident in Houston.

The Evidence Room (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

These are the criminal cases you think you know, but you’ve never seen them quite like this. Some altered the way people live or work, while others spurred legal changes across the state of Texas.

This is “The Evidence Room.”

We’re going inside the county archive of criminal exhibits in some of Houston’s most notorious cases and introducing you to the woman responsible for caretaking evidence like confession tapes, crime scene photographs - even the murder weapons themselves.

What happened to Jason Landry?

Jason Landry (Texas EquuSearch)

An army of people have covered more than 50 square miles on the ground hundreds more have been covered in the air, and a pond has been drained, but still no sign of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry.

The state’s CLEAR Alert system, which in simplest terms is an Amber Alert for missing adults and could be used more widely and effectively, according to the system’s founder.

Paper plate investigative series:

Texas to start fingerprinting car dealers in effort to crack down on fraudulent paper plates

KPRC 2 investigator Amy Davis has learned the people fraudulently selling the plates are taking advantage of lax oversight by the Department of Motor Vehicles.

KPRC 2 Investigates our states’ paper license plate epidemic.

KPRC 2′s investigation into Texas’ temporary tag problem is getting results, spurring law enforcement to crackdown. Plus, the head of the state agency under fire has stepped down. We know this paper plate problem is a public safety issue that is important to you. It’s why our Investigates team is pressing for answers and continuing to dig to let you know what state and local leaders are doing about it.

School safety solutions

Solutionaries: Safer Schools

Following the devastating murders at Robb Elementary in Uvalde in May, the debate over school safety has reignited talks on everything from bulletproof shields to more funding for mental health services.

Uvalde coverage

Uvalde launches new mobile app with panic alert system for employees

The then-chief of Uvalde’s school district police force defends the response to the Robb Elementary massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

During a meeting of the state’s Public Safety Commission, the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety faced withering criticism from family members of murdered children.

The state House committee investigating the police response to the mass murders at Robb Elementary School held its first session in Uvalde. All testimony given to the committee was done behind closed doors.

KPRC 2 Investigates looks into three ways to smash traditional health care models to offer all of us, even those without insurance, affordable care.

KPRC 2 Investigates looks at how this case changed the city and the criminal justice system.

William Paul Thomas investigative series

City of Houston leaders are calling for an outside investigation into the actions of a now former city director, William Paul Thomas, after KPRC 2 Investigates uncovered emails showing negotiations in favor of a private businessman.

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.

A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. However, in the city of Houston, such relationships are apparently allowed and on the public’s dime.

Solutionaries: EVs and public transportation have never looked more attractive

KPRC 2 reports on the new attractiveness of electric vehicles and public transportation as gas prices go up.

There are three key steps to negotiate a lower interest rate with credit card companies. KPRC 2 Investigates shares them with you.

