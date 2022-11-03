PHOTOS: Woodlands home with a sleek, designer-looking makeover on the market for $2.8M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – An addition to a property in The Woodlands has added an all-new look and feel to an already beautiful home.

Walking distance to the Woodlands Country Club and Palmer Golf Course, 64 Autumn Crescent is a remodeled home on a nearly one-acre lot.

There are five bedrooms and five full bathrooms and one half bathroom in this two-story traditional-style home. But it doesn’t stop there. A game room, private study with numerous built-ins, and a three-car garage fill the house as well.

Gorgeous wood floors, and white walls with brick accent walls throughout. The quartz kitchen counters and Madeval cabinetry give the kitchen a sleek and modern feel.

An open layout gives a large, comforting feel to the house, and floor to ceiling windows allow for sunlight or moonlight to fill the space.

The beauty doesn’t end on the inside of the property. Looking outside, you can see a grand pergola that overlooks the pool and outdoor kitchen.

64 Autumn Crescent is on the market for $2,875,000.

Take a look inside the residence with sleek upgrades.

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

64 Autumn Crescent, The Mike Seder Group (The Mike Ceder Group)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.