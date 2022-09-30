PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass

HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale.

The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is on the market for $2,050,000,

The Heights address mingles the classic look of a Heights home and the modern features of a newly-constructed home. For a purist like myself, it’s a little on the modern side for my dust-in-the-corners style, but it’s a plug-and-play kind of home that I’m sure a lot of buyers looking for a home with historical elements would adore.

We especially love the stained glass and spiral staircase worked into the more modern features. And while some homes definitely have a vibe of a mishmash of stylings, this one plays nice from room to room. The house as a nice-sized kitchen that creates a center to the home on an open floor plan that gives access to the family room and large backyard. Two primary bedrooms are located on first floor. The listing notes that closet space “is not lacking” in this home.

The house has that big outdoor space with a saltwater pool/spa and a brick wall for privacy. Also on that large, 15,000 square-foot lot, there’s a garage apartment.

Take a look inside this Heights jewel on the market. What do you think -- is it your taste? What do you think of its renovated look and historical elements? Let us know in the comments.

A view of 1824 Heights Blvd. (Erin Appel/FottoFusion.com)

