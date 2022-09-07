Bunker-licious: This Katy-area property could be a prepper’s paradise

KATY, Texas – A sprawling property on the market for $12,500,000 in Katy has so much more than a house: a gazebo, ponds, barns and pastures. However, perhaps most interestingly, it has an underground space as well.

The five-bedroom, four full and one half-bath house at 3550 Schlipf Road is 3,286 square feet, but there’s no available size description for the living space underground that caught our eye on this ranch estate.

The listing simply describes the underground space as “a true bunker.” The listing photos show step stones leading up to the bunker’s white door opening. The bunker appears to have a locking mechanism that closes the door at the top and bottom. Steps down under the ground have black anti-slip mats on each stair. While it’s unclear how big or deep the bunker actually is, the grass around the opening appears to be sporadic outward in about a 15-to 20- foot rectangle. What appear to be blue concrete cowboy boots stick up in ironic fashion from the ground below the bunker space opening. Let’s just say, no one is hiding the entrance to this bunker.

3550 Schlipf Road, Katy, TX 77493 (Bridget Moore Group)

We wonder if that would change if a bunker were truly needed. Anyway -- in addition to the living spaces, the house sits on more than 24 acres of property.

“Horses are welcome on this property!” the listing reads. “There is plenty of room for storage with sheds and barns. The pool/spa is perfect for relaxation. There is no HOA and low tax rate make this even more desirable. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity!”

