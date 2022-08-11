PHOTOS: Elegant $9.5M River Oaks estate a floral-infused gem you have to see

HOUSTON – A 9,633-square-foot home in River Oaks is on the market for $9,500,000 -- that’s $983.13 per square foot.

So -- what’s inside? Let’s take a look, shall we?

Designed by esteemed Houston architect Birdsall P. Briscoe and built in 1938, the stately home at 3820 Willowick Road sits on a manicured one-acre lot in River Oaks’ Tall Timbers subdivision. The estate was extensively updated in 2005.

The home has five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The primary suite has two dressing areas and two closets.

The property has its own generator and two climate-controlled garages.

The home will be included in the forthcoming book by Stephen Fox, entitled “The Architecture of Birdsall P. Briscoe.”

3820 Willowick Road (Wade Blissard)

