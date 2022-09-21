PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State.

The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.

The home is called “majestic” in its listing and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment. Located just off the golf course, the home is situated in a cul-de-sac street.

The listing notes the home has intricate moldings/trim-work and custom ceiling treatments, as well as crystal chandeliers.

“Every detail from the ground up was meticulously designed and no expense was spared,” the listing reads.

The homeowner apparently liked iron work, with extensive features including “oversized custom iron doors” and a sweeping staircase.

The home includes opulent formal spaces that would seem to fit in an episode of “Bridgerton” or another drama on Netflix. The kitchen has islands that would inspire envy from any kitchen aficionado out there, as well as its enormous appliances and second catering kitchen.

Take a look inside and outside the home. Features include a primary suite with vaulted ceilings, oversized closets and a massive bathroom. Two bedrooms are located downstairs and the home has a game room, media room, exercise room, multiple balconies, patios, an outdoor kitchen and fireplace, a large fountain and a gazebo.

A view of 5 Cypress Valley Court in Sugar Land, Texas. (Aida Younis Team/RE/MAX Southwest)

A view of 5 Cypress Valley Court in Sugar Land, Texas. (Aida Younis Team/RE/MAX Southwest)

