KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Dolce and Gabana, a dynamic duo with sass and class

Meet Dolce and Gabana. These two kitties may have some class, but they also got style.

Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society said the dynamic duo came to the shelter from a hoarding case. They are a bonded pair.

Both cats are calm, cool, and collected, but also oh-so CUTE.

Dolce loves to sunbathe and roll around in catnip, while Gabana is more of a cuddler who is always up for the latest season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix.

Meet Dolce and Gabana at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Dolce and Gabana into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Last month, we met Bobby, the pup with a contagious smile that shine.

Bobby is now lounging at his forever home with his new family! His adopters share they wanted a bigger boy that could give them PLENTY of affection. They also love the fact that he is very playful and enjoys toys.