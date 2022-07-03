KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Bobby, a pup with a contagious smile that shines

1-year-old Bobby has a genuine heart to match!

The pup, who is a Lab mix, arrived at Houston Humane Society in May after his family moved away, according to shelter volunteers.

Bobby is described as a social butterfly, and can instantly win anyone over with his contagious smile and entertaining personality. He does well with a family that’s more on the relaxed side.

Bobby is heartworm positive and HHS says he will need treatment. Heartworms are treatable for a low cost at the HHS clinic.

Meet Bobby at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Bobby into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

To sponsor Bobby’s heartworm treatment, click here.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

KPRC 2 Pet Project follow-up: Nina

Nina and her adopter (Houston Humane Society)

On Memorial Day weekend, we met Nina, the pup who’s ready to leave shelter life behind.

After over 200 days at the shelter, Nina FINALLY found her forever home, and just in time for the holiday weekend.

Nina’s adopter tells HHS that she saw Nina on her Pet Project profile on Click2Houston.com and thought the pup was super sweet. She could not believe she was in the shelter for so long!

Nina is the only pup in the household and her adopter shares that she will spoil her with a yard and lots of love and care.