KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Nina, a hurricane survivor who’s ready to leave shelter life behind

2-year-old Nina only knows life behind shelter walls. Now, she’s ready to leave them in hopes that a forever family would scoop her up.

Nina is currently one of Houston Humane Society’s longest stays. She came to the shelter from New Orleans after her previous shelter was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in 2021.

A larger pup herself, Nina LOVES to fetch multiple tennis balls at once. She also loves belly rubs and being all-around silly.

Meet Randy at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Randy into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Follow-up: Flora

Flora (Houston Humane Society)

Last December, we met Flora. She was a festive pup hoping to bring joy to her forever family.

A hurricane survivor herself, she was transported to a rescue group up north, called “My Chi and Me,” where Flora was adopted by a loving family there! She now enjoys her days in the pool or riding around her family’s property in a golf cart. Flora is definitely living the sweet life.