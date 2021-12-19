KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Flora, a festive pup looking to bring joy to her new home

Meet 5-year-old Flora, a lovely lady who fills people’s hearts with joy!

Flora, a resident of the Houston Humane Society since September 2021, loves munching on treats, and playing with toys. She also gets along well with other dogs.

Shelter volunteers say Flora has a deformity on her lip, but volunteers say it’s one more thing that makes her extra special.

Flora’s heartworm treatment is sponsored by the Houston Humane Society.

Meet Flora at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Flora into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

If you are interested in sponsoring Flora’s heartworm treatment and for additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.