Charming as all get-out: Stylish Galveston abode listed for $740K

GALVESTON, Texas – This charming island abode listed for $740,000 sits on a corner lot in Galveston’s East End neighborhood.

Inside, the floorplan extends 2,364 square feet and includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a mud room, dining room, and two living rooms.

The home was built in 1912 and was recently remodeled and redecorated by the owner and her crew and includes restored original floors, shiplap walls, ceilings, doors, hardware, and a claw foot tub; all-new custom kitchen cabinetry, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, countertops, custom vent hood and fresh paint; new appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, oven dishwasher, washer and dryer; and upgraded plumbing and a new HVAC system, among other features.

The furnishings throughout the home are included in the sale price.

The listing is represented by Peggy Cassidy of Houston, Compass RE Texas, LLC.

For interior decorating inspiration and a behind-the-scenes look at the remodeling process for this listing, click here.

The home is minutes away from the Strand and the Seawall.

Words don’t do justice to this serene space. For a virtual tour of 801 24th Street, scroll below.

801 24th Street, Galveston, TX 77550 (Photos by Visually Listed)

