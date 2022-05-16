‘Delightful blend of old and new’: 122-year-old Houston Heights home on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – A 122-year-old Houston Heights home is on the market for $1,399,000.

The home -- described as a “delightful blend of old a new -- is on a landscaped, 6,600-square-foot lot on Allston Street. Built in 1900, it has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a study in a 3,433-squre-foot floorplan.

Thoughtfully remodeled, “classic charm remains through elements like the vintage front door and bullseye trim, while features like striking light fixtures and upgraded baths add contemporary style and comfort,” realtor Cynthia Mullins writes of the house.

The modern upgrades are no more apparent than in the home’s spacious kitchen, which boasts butcher block countertops, generous counter space and storage, and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and wine fridge.

Outside the kitchen, a porch overlooks a lush backyard.

Other noteworthy spaces on the first floor include a mudroom and study.

Scroll below to take a look inside the home. Let us know which room is your favorite in the comments section. View the official listing for additional information.

1433 Allston Street, Houston, TX 77008 (Photos by TK Images)

