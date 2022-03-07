$17.5M River Oaks mansion on market brings bespoke grandeur of English countryside to H-Town

HOUSTON – Are you an Anglophile looking for a slice of England? Look no further than this sprawling, English-style estate in River Oaks that’s on the market for $17,500,000.

This spacious,12,900-square-foot custom home, designed by Robert Dame, has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half-baths, a 1,900 square-foot guest house, and a guest suite with its own kitchen. The property is zoned to Lamar High School, according to the listing. The house also has a built-in wine cellar along with elevators that move through all three floors of the estate. The backyard is fenced-in with a covered patio and deck. It also comes with an outdoor fireplace and outdoor kitchen. The house also comes with a detached three-car garage complete with an apartment.

This modern-day manor is being sold by Laura Sweeney of Houston, Compass RE Texas, LLC. For details on the listing click here.

Peruse the photos below to live out a fantasy of owning this modern slice of British elegance. Photos courtesy of Laura Sweeney. Photography by TK Imaging.

