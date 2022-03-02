Need a castle? Snag this regal manor in Bellaire on market for $2.6M

BELLAIRE, Texas – Are you a Emily Bronte’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ fan or are you just a book lover looking for a modern-day palace? Or maybe you’re neither of those things and are just someone looking to own a castle for a home.

Look no further than this sprawling, English-style estate in Bellaire on the market for $2,686,000.

This spacious, 9,662-square-foot home has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms and two half-baths and five fireplaces, with a library and game room. The property is zoned to Bellaire High School, according to the listing. The oversized living and dining rooms feature a pair of stone fireplaces. The house has a kitchen with high-end appliances and granite countertops. The home also features guest quarters that have a separate entrance.

This manor is being sold by Marian Motamedi of Heights, Compass RE Texas, LLC. For details on the listing click here.

If you just want to live out a fantasy of owning a castle, feel free to look through all the photos. Photos courtesy of Motamedi. Photography by TK Imaging.

