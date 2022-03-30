H-Town or the English countryside? $12.5M Memorial-area mansion on the market an oasis of elegance

HOUSTON – The palatial, two-story mansion at 418 West Friar Tuck Lane is nestled on a meticulously manicured, 1.5 acre lot in Houston’s bucolic Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

Listed for $17,900,000, the home combines the traditional architectural features of a sprawling manor in the English countryside with ultra-luxe modern amenities.

The property is about one and a half miles west of Memorial Park and the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center; less than five miles west of the River Oaks Country Club, which abuts Memorial Park; and about eight miles west of downtown Houston.

Inside: The interior extends 11,076 feet and includes four bedrooms, four full and three half bathrooms, a breakfast room, den, family room, formal living room, study, game room and library.

Interior features of note include 150-year-old American chestnut flooring, reclaimed pine beams, custom millwork, four fireplaces and antique light fixtures from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

The primary bedroom boasts a cathedral ceiling with reclaimed pine wood, hand-beveled oak flooring, an antique carved oak fireplace and a sitting area overlooking the backyard.

Outdoors: Outside, there is a saltwater pool and spa with a fountain feature, a covered outdoor kitchen and a four-car garage and motor-court.

Price: $12,499,000

Price per square foot: $1,128.48/sqft

Market/Tax value: The Harris County Appraisal District lists the home as having a market and appraised value of $6,050,000 as of 2021.

Contact: The listing is represented by Sissy Lapin of Lappin Realty. For more information on the listing, click here or call (713) 922-0602.

Words don’t do justice to this stunning space. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 418 W Friar Tuck Lane.

418 W Friar Tuck Lane, Houston, TX 77024 (Photo by TK Images)

