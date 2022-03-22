‘Friends’ fans, stop what you’re doing and ‘PIVOT’ to this 3-story, $330K townhome in Shady Acres

HOUSTON – Fans of the hit TV show “Friends” will LOVE this themed townhome that was recently listed in Houston’s Shady Acres/Lazybrook/Timbergrove neighborhood for $330,000.

Just bring an orange couch, some buddies, and maybe your pet duck if you have one.

The three-story townhome, located on 1706 Bevis Street has two bedrooms plus a family room, game room, and two and a half bathrooms. It also has murals that are reminiscent of famous scenes from the show, including one by the staircase with artwork of Ross “PIVOTing” the orange couch.

According to the listing from Diana Hu of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, the kitchen was designed with Monica Gellar in mind, matching the same exact colors on the walls and cabinets.

Besides the short walking distance to bars and restaurants, those who would rather drive can count on a 220-volt electric car charger inside the garage.

Lastly, you’ll love the view on the third-floor balcony, where you’ll be saying “How you doin,” to your neighbors.

'Friends' -themed home in Shady Acres/Lazybrook (Courtesy Diane Hu/Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate)

