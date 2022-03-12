Hot property: Charming home in West University Place a sanctuary of warmth, comfort

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning Houston home.

A gorgeous home in West University Place is on the market for $1,399,000.

The cozy quarters sit on a 7,500-square-foot, landscaped lot at 3214 Tangley and boast four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Features that stand out in this beautifully decorated, 2,847-square-foot home include:

Windows galore

Wood burning fireplace

Custom millwork

Fully-renovated kitchen featuring farm sink, double oven and a wine refrigerator

Spacious laundry room

Primary bedroom with a large balcony and walk-in closet

Though the home was just placed on the market a day ago, it has already been shown more than two dozen times and received multiple offers. An open house will be held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The luxe listing is represented by Cathy Blum of Greenwood King Properties. For more information on the listing, click here or call (713) 942-6813.

The Harris County Appraisal District lists the home as having an appraised and market value of $1,000,000.

Words just don’t do justice to this stunning space. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 3214 Tangley.

3214 Tangley, West University Place, TX 77005 (Photos by TK Images / Provided by Cathy Blum)

