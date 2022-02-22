🔒 It’s palindrome Twosday! In celebration of 2/22/22, here are 22 facts about KPRC 2′s on-air team

It’s Tuesday, 2-22-22, a.k.a. Twosday. In honor of our favorite palindrome date, we’re sharing 22 fun and quirky facts about our wonderful on-air team.

1. “I still love playing video games and cannot wait for the next installment of God of War on PS 5.” - Robert Arnold

2. Cathy Hernandez is a former Texans cheerleader.

3. Bill Spencer has cameos in several movies including “You Don’t Know Jack” and “Murder in New Hampshire: The Pamela Wojas Smart Story.”

4. “I wanted to be a Las Vegas showgirl. No idea why at the age 4 or 5 I aspired to do this.” - Courtney Zavala

5. “My three sisters and I went viral in 2015 (like REALLY viral, haha) after someone made a photo we took at my youngest sister’s engagement party into a meme.” - Lauren Kelly

“My three sisters and I went viral in 2015 (like REALLY viral, haha) after someone made a photo we took at my youngest sister’s engagement party into a meme.” - Lauren Kelly (Lauren Kelly)

6. “I had purple hair for several years!” - Rose Ann Aragon

7. Brittany Jeffers is a former beauty pageant star. She was crowned Miss Nebraska in 2009 and placed in the top 10 in the 2010 Miss America pageant.

Ad

8. Caroline Brown interned at KPRC 2. Following her internship at the station, she built her on-air resume in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and at Weather Nation in Denver, Colorado before returning to KPRC 2 in 2021.

9. Ari Alexander can list off all the U.S. presidents and the dates they were in office in order in under three minutes.

10. Lauren Freeman and her husband Forrest met on a blind date 15 years ago.

Ad

11. “I started my television career as a teen actor, playing roles on the CBS drama ‘Promised Land,’ the feature film ‘Drive Me Crazy’ and a handful of TV commercials. In the first season of ‘Promised Land’ my girlfriend was played by Julia Stiles and she was pregnant with our child (in the episode, not in real life!). Scandalous!” - Derrick Shore

12. In college, Christine Noel was pre-med until her senior year, when she switched majors to communications and creative writing and, on a whim, took a TV internship.

13. “English is my second language. I learned by watching ‘Barney’ on TV.” - Anavid Reyes

14. “I played accordion when I was a kid. My parents sold it when I was in college.” - Anthony Yanez

15. “I grew up a huge fan of Michael Jackson; so we named our son Jackson Five.” - Amy Davis

16. Joe Sam makes incredible gumbo.

Ad

17. Daniella Guzman’s great-grandfather was the President of Bolivia.

18. Khambrel met his wife Debbie at a night club called the “Disco Lady” in 1978.

19. Frank Billingsley is a published author. His book “Swabbed & Found: An Adopted Man’s DNA Journey to Discover his Family Tree” traces his journey to find his biological family.

“20. I had a bad stutter when I was younger and needed speech therapy through first grade.” - Anavid Reyes

21. “People would be surprised, especially because I wake up in the middle of the night, that I don’t like coffee or tea!! The energy is ALL NATURAL!!” - Cathy Hernandez

22. Bill Spencer’s mother was a fashion model.