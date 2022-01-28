🔒 KPRC 2 wedding album: Anchors, reporters share cherished moments from their special day

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and our thoughts are turning to love -- and our love of love, and our love of love of love. You get the idea.

In the spirit of the impending holiday, we asked our anchors and reporters to share their favorite engagement and wedding photos. With those cherished images, we assembled a digital wedding album of sorts, an archive of joyful pictures commemorating the most romantic moments in their lives. Turn the pages, or, more aptly, scroll below, for big smiles, surprise proposals, stunning wedding dresses, snazzy suits and hearts over-brimming with love -- lots and lots of love.

Courtney Zavala and her husband Orlando: “We were set up on a blind date!”

Courtney Zavala and her husband Orlando (Image provided by Courtney Zavala)

Courtney Zavala and her husband Orlando (Image provided by Courtney Zavala)

“We were set up on a blind date! I worked with Orlando’s best friend’s girlfriend. She kept telling me ‘y’all would be perfect!’ But as a victim of bad blind dates I was not interested so the meeting took several months to come together. She caught me in a weak moment and I agreed to a double date. And the rest is history. As you can see 20 years later.... we’ve been together ever since that first date.”

Keith Garvin and his wife Lisa: “We had a psychology class together.”

Keith Garvin and his wife Lisa on their wedding day, June 15, 1996. (Image provided by Keith Garvin)

“Lisa and I met in college at the University of Nevada. We had a psychology class together, which led to a study group, which led to me walking her to her next class on a daily basis, which eventually led to four daughters and nearly 26 years of marriage at this point! I proposed to her in the snow under a tree outside the building where we had that psychology class together.”

Randy McIlvoy and his wife Tammy: “We will celebrate 32 years this month!”

Randy McIlvoy and his wife Tammy (Images provided by Randy McIlvoy)

Randy McIlvoy and his wife Tammy (Images provided by Randy McIlvoy)

Randy McIlvoy and his wife Tammy (Images provided by Randy McIlvoy)

“Tammy and I met through mutual friends while attending Sam Houston State. Began dating as juniors in 1987, graduated and got engaged in 1989 and then got married on Feb. 17 in 1990. We will celebrate 32 years this month!”

Robert Arnold and his wife Jennifer: “Celebrating our 11th anniversary this month”

Robert Arnold and his wife Jennifer (Images provided by Robert Arnold)

Robert Arnold and his wife Jennifer (Image provided by Robert Arnold)

Robert Arnold and his wife Jennifer (Images provided by Robert Arnold)

“We met at a house party held by a mutual friend. Tanya Hayes was the 10pm producer here and thought Jen and I would hit it off. She had a party and just let us meet each other. The next week we went out and have been together ever since. Celebrating our 11th anniversary this month.”

Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joel: “He dropped the ring because he was so nervous”

Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joel (Photo provided by Lisa Hernandez)

Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joel (Photo provided by Lisa Hernandez)

Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joel (Photo provided by Lisa Hernandez)

Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joel (Photo provided by Lisa Hernandez)

Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joel (Photo provided by Lisa Hernandez)

“Proposal story! He’s a huge Goo Goo Dolls fan and was like, hey there’s a private concert in Greenway Plaza. I got tickets. We get there, they play two songs, then after their third and final song, the lead singer Johnny Rzeznik says ‘this one’s for Lisa,’ and I was like, ‘Oh dang there must be another Lisa here because this famous person ain’t talkin’ to me!’ Anyway, at the end of the song Joel got down on one knee – then he dropped the ring because he was so nervous – then I said ‘yes.’ We’re such dorks. That was in June of 2013. We got married on Sept. 20, 2014 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church here in Houston. You’ll notice in the group shot that all the groomsmen, my groom, and even the pastor have on Jordans. My husband LOVES Air Jordans so we ordered everyone a pair, even my 2-year-old twin nephews. The groom’s cake was of Lambeau Field (Joel’s a Wisconsin native and a HUGE Green Bay Packers fan). Our reception was at the Rice Hotel downtown. Our first song was ‘Ribbon in the Sky’ by Stevie Wonder. We honeymooned in Turks and Caicos.”

Anavid Reyes and her husband Rafael: “We actually met when we were in second grade!”

Anavid Reyes and her husband Rafael on their wedding day (Image provided by Anavid Reyes)

“My husband and I are high school sweethearts, but we actually met when we were in second grade! On a beautiful summer night while vacationing in the Bahamas, he got down on one knee and I said ‘yes’! We tied the knot in 2018 in Austin, Texas on Lake Travis.”

Rose-Ann Aragon and her fiancé Brian: “We can’t wait to get hitched!”

Rose-Ann Aragon and her fiancé Brian (Images courtesy of Chris Castillo)

Rose-Ann Aragon and her fiancé Brian (Images courtesy of Chris Castillo)

Rose-Ann Aragon and her fiancé Brian (Images courtesy of Chris Castillo)

“I love love! I feel so incredibly happy when two individuals come together and make a truly great team. From zip-lining in Costa Rica to wine tasting in Napa to ATV-ing (his idea) and horseback riding (my idea) in Cabo, Brian and I became best friends. We are now so excited to share in our next great adventure: joining our lives and families together through marriage. We are so lucky to be surrounded by love: our loving families, dedicated parents and dearest friends. We can’t wait to get hitched!”

“And, shoutout to our amazing and extremely talented photographer Chris Castillo. He is a top-notch professional. As it happens, he and the love of his life, Ashley Arden, work together to capture people’s precious moments.”

Khambrel Marshall and his wife Debbie: “42 years. So far so good.”

Khambrel Marshall and his wife Debbie Marshall on their wedding day, Sept. 1, 1979 (Image courtesy of Khambrel Marshall)

Khambrel Marshall and his wife Debbie Marshall on their wedding day, Sept. 1, 1979 (Image provided by Khambrel Marshall)

“We were engaged in Detroit in April while I was on my job interview for Detroit station WDIV. I moved there in June. She moved there in late August and we got married in our apartment in Farmington Hills, Michigan, on Sept. 1 with our immediate families, Best man, matron of honor and the pastor. We have a VERY small reception at the nearby Holiday Inn. 42 years. So far so good.”

Kris Gutierrez and his wife Krystle: Dominique Sachse played a role in their love story

Kris to Dominique: “You have your hand all over my story and Krystal and I are grateful and will never be the same because of you.”

Frank Billingsley and his partner Kevin: “We met at JR’s in Montrose in August 1995″

Frank Billingsley and his partner Kevin on their wedding day Dec. 12, 2012 (Image provided by Frank Billingsley)

“We met at JR’s in Montrose in August 1995, so when it became legal in New York to get married we more or less popped the statement that we were doing it, as opposed to popping the question! Of course, August is hurricane season and there was no way I could plan a wedding for August so we chose Dec. 12, 2012.”

Re’Chelle Turner and her husband Faison: “I was totally surprised when my husband proposed to me!”

Re’Chelle Turner and her fiancé Faison on their engagement day (Image provided by Re’Chelle Turner)

Re’Chelle Turner Echols and her husband Faison (Tony & Haley Minifield of YNOT iMages)

Re’Chelle Turner Echols and her husband Faison (Tony & Haley Minifield of YNOT iMages)

“I was totally surprised when my husband proposed to me! At the time, I was working in Little Rock and he was in Dallas. I visited him during the Christmas break, and he told me we were hanging out with friends from college. We walked around Kylde Warren park a few times and I kept asking him when we were meeting up with friends. I looked down for a second and my husband was on one knee asking me to spend the rest of my life with him! It was a total surprise! I had no idea! We were surrounded by friends and family. It was a special moment I will never forget! A photographer and videographer captured the special moment on camera! He proposed on our seventh anniversary!”

Haley Hernandez and her husband Frank: “My fiancé actually managed to keep the whole thing a surprise!”

Haley Hernandez and her husband Frank (Photo taken by Dustin Cantrell)

Haley Hernandez and her husband Frank (Photo taken by Dustin Cantrell)

“The first is me on my very magical engagement in Sonoma, Cali, and my fiancé actually managed to keep the whole thing a surprise! The second photo is us on our wedding day in Dripping Springs, Texas, in 2018.”

“My husband proposed in Sonoma, California. It was a total surprise! We had a trip planned for later that summer and he had misled me to think the later trip would be where he proposed (we even planned to look at rings when we got home from Cali) so he was pretty slick! He had already hacked into my Pinterest and knew what kind of ring to buy. I was totally shocked because he is naturally very romantic so being on the coast in wine country didn’t really clue me in that I was about to be engaged!”

Mario Diaz and his wife Katie: “12 memorable years and counting”

Mario Diaz and his wife Katie (Image provided by Mario Diaz)

“From a chance meeting at a professional event to our own for certain event with loved ones a couple of years later just outside of New York Coty. It’s 12 memorable years and counting for my wife Katie and I.”

Christine Noël and her husband Jesse: “Timing was everything”

Christine Noel and her husband (Photo by Colorado Adventure Weddings)

“For Jesse and I, timing was everything. And ironically, we were set up by a mutual friend who ended up being the best man in our wedding!”

Ari Alexander and his fiancé Ashley: “I was very nervous to propose”

Ari Alexander and his fiancé Ashley on their engagement day July, 16, 2021 (Images provided by Ari Alexander)

Ari Alexander and his fiancé Ashley on their engagement day July, 16, 2021 (Images provided by Ari Alexander)

Ari Alexander and his fiancé Ashley on their engagement day July, 16, 2021 (Images provided by Ari Alexander)

“We met on The League dating app. We went to Anvil for our first date, Pappadeaux’s for our second date and I made her veal piccata for our third date. I was very nervous to propose even though she pretty much knew it was coming. We had a photoshoot set up in the morning in Santorini and I rented a rooftop of a hotel in Imerovigli, and I think as soon as she saw the spot she knew.”

Lauren Freeman and her husband Forrest: “It’s been a pure joy”

Lauren Freeman with her husband (Image provided by Lauren Freeman)

Lauren Freeman and her husband Forrest (Image provided by Lauren Freeman)

“Forrest and I met on a blind date 15 years ago. We married in ‘08 and it’s been a pure joy!”

Lauren Kelly and her fiancé Gabriel: “We’ve been together every day since meeting”

Engagement photo of Lauren Kelly and her fiancé Gabriel (ElevenTwelve Photography)

Engagement photo of Lauren Kelly and her fiancé Gabriel (ElevenTwelve Photography)

Lauren Kelly and her fiancé Gabriel on their engagement day (Image provided by Lauren Kelly)

“Gabriel and I actually met through the radio station when I worked at MIX 96.5 in 2017. My co-host at the time was Sarah Pepper, and she originally met Gabriel’s brother in our work building gym. He was in a long-term relationship, but he thought Gabriel and I would be a great match. Once Gabriel came to the studio, our first date was the start of a love story and our listeners got to hear it play out! We’ve been together every day since meeting that day in 2017.”

Do you have a Texas love story? Do you have photos of your Texas proposal or wedding? If so, we want to see your lovely photos. Please share your story and sweet snaps with us using the form below or by emailing click2houston@kprc.com We plan to publish a selection of photos and responses in an upcoming article.