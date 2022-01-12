Get 2 Know Daniella Guzman: Fun facts about KPRC 2′s newest 6 & 10 p.m. anchor!

It’s always great to have a homecoming, to welcome home a native Houstonian, and that’s exactly what Daniella Guzman is! She was born at a hospital right by KPRC 2, she went to high school and college in the area, and now she is returning to help bring you the news week nights on KPRC 2 News at 6 and 10 p.m.

🔒 WATCH: In the KPRC 2 Insider Extra below, Khambrel Marshall sits down with Daniella Guzman to reminisce about her first job in Houston, the advice he gave her after her first live shot, and her return to the station she grew up watching

Here are some fun facts about Daniella as she comes back to Houston:

Daniella’s great grandfather was the President of Bolivia. She values every second of quality time with her family who still lives in the Houston area!

KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news (Daniella Guzman)

Daniella has thus far covered two Summer Olympics in her journalistic career, in Rio and in Tokyo.

KPRC 2 welcomes Daniella Guzman back to Houston news (Daniella Guzman)

Also...

Daniella loves to cook and the foods she can’t live without? Avocado and coffee

Daniella attended Clements High School in Fort Bend County and the University of St. Thomas in Houston

Daniella is a bilingual 2-time Emmy-award-winning journalist!

One of her favorite quotes: “The Best Part of Life? Every morning you have a new opportunity to become a better and happier version of yourself”

So there you have it: a few fast facts about Daniella you may not have known about previously. You can follow Daniella’s Houston adventures on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Ad

Welcome home to KPRC 2, Daniella! We’re so glad to have you back with us!