KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Brooklyn, a pup who’s loyal and loving

Brooklyn hopes his next chapter in his young life is full of love and companionship at his future home.

Volunteers at Houston Humane Society said the 1-year-old Chihuahua mix had his life turned upside-down recently after his owner passed away, leaving him and his siblings heartbroken.

If you’re looking for a pup that gets along with other dogs, Brooklyn is definitely the one!

And just like his breed, Brooklyn is very loyal!

Meet Brooklyn at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Brooklyn into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

