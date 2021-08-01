Fresh out of the oven: Texas-based Pizza Hut cooks up sizzling new streetwear collection

Craving a slice of ‘za brah? Slip on your pizza slides and suit up -- track suit up, that is. Earlier this month, the Texas-based pizza purveyor Pizza Hut launched a sizzling new streetwear collection.

Designed to “make getting dressed feel more like eating pizza,” the tasteful (catch our pun?) new collection consists of sizzling streetwear items like tracksuits, slides, and, naturally, a bejeweled pepperoni pizza chain. The designs are inspired by Pizza Hut’s iconic red roof architecture, its checkered tablecloths, and nostalgic Tiffany-style lamps.

“Call it ‘Hut Couture’. The new Pizza Hut Tastewear collection is here,” the company wrote in its Twitter post announcing the new line.

The “piping hot” collection includes:

The Track Suit: The true pizza de résistance of our Tastewear collection. Just as crisp as our Original Pan® pizza, strutting around in this tracksuit will make you feel like a million pepperonis. ($99.99)

The Pizza Slides: These slides are comfy enough to pair with your favorite PJs and stylish enough to wear for a picnic at the park. ($24.99)

The Pizza Chain: Golden colored crust. Bejeweled pepperonis. This swingin’ slice lets you keep your favorite food close to your heart at all times. If you’re not eating pizza, you might as well be wearing it. ($19.99)

The Tiffany Lamp T-Shirt: Inspired by the lamp that lit oh-so-many family dinners and youth sports team parties, this classic tee is practically begging for pizza sauce to be spilled on it. Pie dye, anyone? ($15.99)

The Red Cups: If you know, you know. Those red cups that forever changed your childhood have inspired this new set of four for a sip of nostalgia. An ice-cold drink just hits different in one of these. ($9.99)

“We’re so excited to give our biggest fans a chance to show off their pizza love through fun, trending streetwear-inspired pieces that are still classically Pizza Hut,” Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer said in a statement. “From the bejeweled pepperoni chain to the classic red cups, our team thoughtfully crafted the details to give fans nationwide a fresh way to show off their Pizza Hut love.”

Excited about the new merchandise, Pizza hut enthusiasts took to social media to share their excitement for the new merchandise.

“What is the best occasion for wearing the Pizza Hut tracksuit and why is it literally any occasion,” one fan joked.

Another fan dropped some serious to buy the entire collection.

“For a lactose intolerant boy, I’m feeling dangerously cheesy,” he wrote, posing a picture of his new fit.

Pizza Hut Tastewear is available for purchase online at PizzaHutShop.com for a limited time while supplies last.

