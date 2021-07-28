Smells like Texas spirit: Beloved Texas grocer selling butter tortilla-scented candles

Texans’ cultish love for H-E-B is an unparalleled romance for the ages. Time after time, whether it be its response to a statewide disaster or merely the release of a quirky new Texas-inspired product, the Lone Star State’s beloved grocery chain has upheld it’s snappy slogan,”No Store Does More.” Now, H-E-B’s upped its game once again, unveiling a wacky product we never knew we needed but now can’t conceive of living without: A butter tortilla-scented candle.

“Tortilla. Scented. Candles. That’s it, that’s the tweet,” the company wrote in its post announcing the new product.

Texans took to Twitter to share their take on the odd candle. Responses ranged from appreciation and excitement to well, shock and mild disgust.

“The things HEB does for us...we are not worthy,” one person tweeted.

The supermarket chain strongly advised against shoving your “whole face in it,” a sentiment one enthused Texan expressed.

Ad

“This feels wrong and right at the same time,” another excited Texan tweeted.

“Having the urge to eat a candle and idk how I feel about that,” someone else responded.

RELATED: This H-E-B hack gets you free warm tortillas

Others online urged H-E-B to make candles in scents like roasted poblano, chamoy, brisket, Dulce De Leche, barbacoa and even french bread -- another fresh-made favorite among H-E-B shoppers.

H-E-B’s buttery beauties are one of it’s most iconic products. About 40 years ago, some brilliant H-E-Bexec thought up the genius idea to hawk fresh-made tortillas in its store. Now, nearly every H-E-B location has an in-store tortilleria, reported Bon Appétit, which lauded the San Antonio-based supermarket chain’s flour tortilla as the “best supermarket-brand tortilla out there.”

Ad

Don’t want your home to smell like tacos 24-7? Odd but understandable. The eccentric butter tortilla-scented candle is just one of several released as part of H-E-B’s bakery-themed candle line Flavor Favorites. Other scents released include two-bite brownie, homemade vanilla ice cream, cowboy cookie, cinnamon roll and blueberry muffin -- some of the grocer’s most popular baked goods and desserts.

The candles are up for grabs online and in-store and are available in 4 oz. and 14 oz. jars. Prices range from $5.15 to $12.36.

RELATED: The taste of Texas: The iconic food brands Texans love