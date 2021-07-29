Texans, brace yourselves: There’s a nationwide Topo Chico shortage

Close-up of bottles of Topo Chico Original Sparkling Mineral Water on display in a Whole Foods Market in San Ramon, California, December 23, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Texans, a distressing drink shortage is plaguing our great state, well, the nation actually. Topo Chico, a beverage many here in the Lone Star State hold near and dear to our hearts is being swept off shelves faster than the company can restock it. Stated bluntly, we’re experiencing a nationwide Topo Chico shortage , and, we might add, in the middle of a scorching summer.

A spokesperson for Topo Chico told KPRC 2 that the company’s experiencing a temporary shortage due to “extremely strong consumer demand and a shortage of raw materials, adding that the company’s stock of Topo Chico “is temporarily tight across the country.”

“We’re working hard and implementing contingency plans to keep the products people love on shelves during this temporary shortage,” the company told KPRC 2.

Typically, Texans can score a bottle of Topo Chico just about anywhere -- convenience stores, supermarkets, trendy restaurants, coffee bars and even movie theaters. Unfortunately, it’s becoming tougher and tougher to find Topo Chico on store shelves.

This writer experienced the shortage firsthand. Several times this week, I traversed the aisles of H-E-B in search of any lime-flavored Topo Chico. The first two attempts were a bust, but on my third H-E-B excursion I managed to score three 15.5. oz bottles of Topo Chico Twist of Lime. I felt like I had just won the lottery.

The sparkling mineral has a devoted following and several fans have already taken to Twitter to vent their horror in the face of a dwindling supply.

“I will now accept payments in the form of @TopoChicoUSA,” one person commented.

Another Topo Chico fan criticized Coco-Cola, which acquired the Mexico-based beverage brand back in 2017.

“@CocaCola we gave you the benefit of the doubt when you bought our beloved @TopoChicoUSA, but to run out during Texas brutal summertime of need is heartless & cruel. Have you no shame? Give us our water!” another Topo Chico addict wrote.