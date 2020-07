HOUSTON – Whataburger has released a line of pool and beach products that just might make you hungry while you’re basking in the sun this summer.

The collection includes a Whataburger beach towel, logo umbrella and fries-inspired pool float. Other items include swim trunks, UV shirts, straw hats and button-down shirts.

Whataburger summer line 2020 (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

They’re all available here.