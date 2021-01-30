Be Still, our Texas hearts: These converted silos on Vrbo are the stuff of country living dreams

Hankering for a small-town escape but don’t want to drive too far? Do you fancy yourself a connoisseur of the modern farmhouse aesthetic? Cross an item off your bucket list when you book a night-- or two -- at one of these cozy cottages in La Grange.

Nestled on 10 acres about eight miles outside the tiny Texas town of Round Top, the cottages are built in and around converted, vintage silos. With interiors that look like they’re pulled straight out of a Chip and Jo fixer upper, the three one-bedroom structures are the stuff of country living dreams. Oh, and each has a punny name to boot -- The Coop-A-Cabana, Stone Henge and the Zhen House.

On Vrbo, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“My husband and I had a wonderful time during our stay at the silos,” wrote Renee, who stayed in August 2019. “It was such a quaint and unique place to spend a few relaxing days. We thoroughly enjoyed sitting on our little porch every morning watching the deer and drinking coffee.”

One happy camper complimented the rental’s gracious host, Joy.

“We had a wonderful trip,” wrote Stephanie, who stayed in October 2020. “Joy, the owner, was always available, checked on us, and very friendly! We would stay again!”

On Vrbo, Joy boasts the title “Premier Host,” a designation reserved for rental hosts considered a cut above the rest. Premier hosts tote a rating of 4.5 or higher, a low cancellation record, and a booking acceptance rate of at least a 85 percent.

So, what’s the catch, you ask? Well, if you’re in need of digital detox, you’re in luck. These rentals don’t have TVs. You’ve been warned, so remember to pack a good book.

The converted cottages currently rent for $225/night on average. For more information, visit vrbo.com.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about these one-of-a-kind accommodations when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll through the slideshow above to take a peek inside these stunning spaces.

