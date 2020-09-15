How to get free tickets to Walmart’s drive-in movie events in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas – Walmart is bringing the drive-in movie experience to La Marque, Texas and free tickets are still available.

The Drive-In experience will take place Tuesday and Wednesday evening in front of the La Marque Walmart parking lot, located at 6410 I-45 Gulf Freeway.

Tuesday’s showing will feature the 2018 blockbuster hit “Spider-Man: Into the SpiderVerse," and on Wednesday they will show “Men in Black: International." Both showings begin at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free you need to register on the Walmart Drive-In website. Customers who request tickets will receive a QR code that gives their vehicle access to the event, according to Walmart.

Just imagine it! Your car is parked, the snacks are served, and a movie is rolling. 🍿Life is good tonight at the #WalmartDriveIn. pic.twitter.com/VnuJcenN2h — Walmart (@Walmart) August 14, 2020

The stop in Galveston County is part of Walmart’s 160-store tour across the country, bringing family-friendly movies and socially-distant fun for all ages.

For more information, and to see which other cities are participating, click here.

To register for Tuesday’s showing, click here.

To register for Wednesday’s showing, click here.