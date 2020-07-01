Here’s how you can safely have fun on Fourth of July in the Houston area this weekend

Fourth of July is on Saturday and there are still ways to have fun safely despite increases in coronavirus cases in the Houston area.

Here’s a list of ways you can safely celebrate:

While you may want to hit the trails early in the morning or in the evening because of the heat, Houston does have lots of options to consider. Here are a few ideas in the Houston area.

bicycle (Pixabay)

If you are looking for a more laid back activity, you may want to consider fishing. It allows you to spend quality time while distancing yourself from others.

Here is what to bring on a fishing trip and here are easy ways to get a fishing license.

For fishing spots, check out these located in Sugar Land and Pearland that we have profiled in the past.

Fishing (Pixabay)

Need a way to cool off in this Texas heat? Escape the summer by diving into a swimming hole. You can social distance by claiming your own area. Here are seven that we have found.

swimming hole (Pixabay)

If going to see fireworks is out of question, make your own show. It’s possible to set off your own fireworks as long as you follow the protocols and do it in areas of your county where it’s allowed. This way you can celebrate the Fourth of July with your neighbors while avoiding the large crowds.

Make sure you also check out your communities guidelines for personal firework displays.

Fireworks (Pixabay)

Fourth of July is all about the classic foods, but let’s shake it up a little this year. Try out one of these recipes for your red, white and blue cookout: