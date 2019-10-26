Get a break from the hustle and bustle of city living with an escape to these Sugar Land fishing oases.

Here’s a list of the best Sugar Land-area fishing spots.

Each year, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks the park’s 5-acre pond with hundreds of fish. Find rainbow trout, catfish, perch, bass and more at this fisherman’s oasis. Reminder: all state fishing regulations include licenses for those 17 and older and a daily bag limit of five fish per angler apply.

2511 Eldridge Rd, Sugar Land, TX 77478

This 420-acre park nestled up against the Brazos River offers anglers a huge lake perfect for fishing. Rent a boat and head out on the lake or plant yourself on the shore and get reeling.

15300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Encompassing 750 acres in Sugar Land, this park boasts frontage on Oyster Creek and Red Gully, as well as encompassing White Lake and Pumpkin Lake. Fisherman, this expansive outdoor gem shouldn’t be overlooked when planning your next fishing trip.

12414 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Just down the road from Sugar Land, this park in Missouri City offers two floating fishing piers and a fish cleaning station. With more than 47 acres of water to fish in, what more could an agler ask for?

1122 Buffalo Run, Missouri City, TX 77489