Here are 4 Pearland ponds you can fish at while social distancing

PEARLAND, Texas – By now, chances are you might be feeling some sort of cabin fever having to stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although Texas cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders, it’s okay to go outside and take a breather while practicing social distancing.
While parks remain open, the use of benches, playgrounds and workout equipment is prohibited. One hobby you can still do is fishing. If you need a little break, grab a fishing pole and check out these four ponds in Pearland.
As always, remember to stay at least six feet apart from other park visitors.
Centennial Park pond
Visitor Review: “Everything you want to do at a park is here. From tennis courts to basketball courts to fishing ponds, dog park, walking/running/biking trails and kids playground with wet pad.” -Samson
Address: 3219 McLean Rd, Pearland, TX 77584
John Hargrove Environmental Complex ponds
Guest Review: “Beautiful place with a nice clean wide trail. Easy for families to enjoy. Amazing recycled glass trail. Lots of birds and a great place to take pictures.” -Sarah
Address: 5800 Magnolia St, Pearland, TX 77584
Independence Park pond
Visitor Review: “Very nice and clean. Plenty of parking. Love what they have done with everything. Great job.” -Larry
Address: 3449 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581
Tom Bass Regional Park III
Dad Review: “My three and a half-year-old loved the obstacle course! I usually take my son fishing at the lake then play with him at the playground. This park has a diversity of activities that little kids and adults can get into. I have never had an issue with parking. This is a great park.” -Joseph
Address: 15108 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047
All state fishing regulations are enforced, including size/bag limits and license requirements. More information regarding fishing in Texas regulations can be found on the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.
