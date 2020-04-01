68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

68ºF

Houston Life

Here are 4 Pearland ponds you can fish at while social distancing

Carlos Hernandez, Digital Content Specialist , KPRC

Tags: Pearland, Things To Do, Parks and Rec, Fishing
Back view mother teaching a son to catch a fish at the riverbank
Back view mother teaching a son to catch a fish at the riverbank (Getty Images)

PEARLAND, Texas – By now, chances are you might be feeling some sort of cabin fever having to stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Although Texas cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders, it’s okay to go outside and take a breather while practicing social distancing.

While parks remain open, the use of benches, playgrounds and workout equipment is prohibited. One hobby you can still do is fishing. If you need a little break, grab a fishing pole and check out these four ponds in Pearland.

As always, remember to stay at least six feet apart from other park visitors.

Centennial Park pond

View this post on Instagram

6 trout 11 pound stringer 🎣 🐸 @ty._torres @just_better73

A post shared by Garner (@dempsey.fishing) on

Visitor Review:Everything you want to do at a park is here. From tennis courts to basketball courts to fishing ponds, dog park, walking/running/biking trails and kids playground with wet pad.” -Samson

Address: 3219 McLean Rd, Pearland, TX 77584

John Hargrove Environmental Complex ponds

Guest Review: “Beautiful place with a nice clean wide trail. Easy for families to enjoy. Amazing recycled glass trail. Lots of birds and a great place to take pictures.” -Sarah

Address: 5800 Magnolia St, Pearland, TX 77584

Independence Park pond

Posted by Pearland Parks and Recreation on Monday, February 22, 2016

Visitor Review: “Very nice and clean. Plenty of parking. Love what they have done with everything. Great job.” -Larry

Address: 3449 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX 77581

Tom Bass Regional Park III

View this post on Instagram

Yup I went fishing again. Today was a weird day tbh catching my first one mid-strolling @gamblerlures Shakey Shad and a decent one on a @dirtyjigstackle compact pitchin jig. Equipment used: @fishgloomis E6X 843C MBR @fish_shimano_north_america Zodias 268ML @fish_shimano_north_america Curado 200HGK @okumafishingusa Helios SX @sunline_america 15lb Assassin FC @fishpowerpro High-vis yellow 10lb @sunline_america Sniper FC 7lb (leader) @dirtyjigstackle Compact Pitchin Jig 1/4oz [Molten Craw] @thezoombaitcompany Super Hog [Green Pumpkin Blue] (trimmed trailer] @keitechusa Swing Impact FAT (Bluegill Flash) @mustadbassfishing Weighted Swimbait 3/0 @gamblerlures Shakey Shad (copperfield) @gamakatsu.usa Round 211 jighead 1/16oz #tombass #bassfishing #bass #Swimbait #midstrolling #plasticworm #zoom #zoombait #zoombaits #zoombaitcompany #superhog #dirtyjigs #jigfishing #finessefishing #zodias #texas #texasbass #texasbassfishing #tombassregionalpark #fishing #fishingforbass #gloomis #MBR #sunline #shimano #shimanofishing #curado #swingimpact #shimanocurado #okuma

A post shared by YudsFishing (@yudsfsg) on

Dad Review: “My three and a half-year-old loved the obstacle course! I usually take my son fishing at the lake then play with him at the playground. This park has a diversity of activities that little kids and adults can get into. I have never had an issue with parking. This is a great park.” -Joseph

Address: 15108 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047

All state fishing regulations are enforced, including size/bag limits and license requirements. More information regarding fishing in Texas regulations can be found on the Texas Parks & Wildlife website.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: