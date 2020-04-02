Find comfort in nature using these 6 biking trails in Houston

HOUSTON – Whether you need another form of moving through the city to avoid public transportation, or if you want to stay active while practicing social distancing, biking is one of the best options available in Houston.

Before you grab your bike and helmet, you need to take some precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Houston and other cities in Texas have extended the stay-at-home order until the end of April and while parks remain open, but the use of benches, playgrounds and workout equipment is prohibited.

The order also requires everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

Keeping this in mind, these are six places in Houston where you can get in some pedaling action.

1. Sandy Reed Memorial Trail

Visitor’s review: “I thoroughly enjoyed my bike stroll on Parkway under trees and bridges and along playgrounds and the city skyline. Highly recommend if you find yourself needing some heliotherapy and to stretch your legs while in Houston.” – Brittany S.

Why visit: Sandy Reed Memorial Trail is perfect to see the beautiful skyscrapers of Downtown Houston, while bicycling along the Buffalo Bayou.

Address: 3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

Phone: 713-752-0314

2. Terry Hershey Park Trails

Visitor’s review: “I love the Terry Hershey Park bike trails. I ride the trails every chance I get. I start in Katy and ride the trails to the Beltway 8 at Memorial and never have to get onto any streets with cars. Absolutely awesome.” - Kiko M.

Why visit: Spanning from Highway 6 to Beltway 8, Terry Hershey Park is perfect for finding peace and quiet in the middle of West Houston. Plus, this area is great for beginners and intermediate mountain bike riders.

Address: 15200 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 281-496-2177

3. Brays Bayou Hike & Bike Trail

Visitor’s review: “Eastern sections of the trail from Mason Park to UH and MacGregor Park are so pretty! Very natural with lots of flowers, plants and wildlife. The stretch in the medical center and beyond is more urban, but very functional. Lots of recent upgrades to the trail and more is planned to expand the trail out to the city limits at Eldridge. Overall, I love this trail!” - Tiffany N.

Why visit: This trail is very popular with cyclists, who either commute to the Medical center, train, or just want to enjoy the outdoors. There are several bridges along the way, including one that takes you to Hermann Park.

Address: 5120 Calhoun Road, Houston, TX 77021

Phone: N/A

4. White Oak Bayou Trail

Visitor’s review: “I finally had the opportunity to bike this trail and I couldn’t be more pleased. The view is wonderful and there are plenty of pit stops for breaks. Be sure to take you camera for Houston’s skyline!” – cmsoto2582.

Why visit: White Oak Bayou trail is a biker’s favorite because is one of the few bike paths in the city that have long uninterrupted stretches, which also makes it safer for family rides and for newbie bikers.

Address: 2001 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

Phone: N/A

5. Memorial Park Trails

Visitor’s review: “Memorial park is part of my bike route for the last 25 years. I would recommend it to anyone to visit." Timothy J.

Why visit: Memorial Park has it all for bikers. From paved trails for the smooth riders to trails for mountain biking in the southwest section of the park. Just keep in mind you must share the trail with joggers since the park is extremely popular.

Address: 6501 Memorial Drive, Houston ,TX 77007

Phone: 713-863-8403

6. Columbia Tap Rail-Trail

Visitor’s review: “Wide and extremely well kept. Convenient way to get to downtown from the Medical center without having to deal with any traffic.” – Andy S..

Why visit: This concrete trail is on a former railway bed but it’s well-maintained and level. It starts in EaDO and passes through Third Ward and the Texas Southern University campus.

Address: 2300 Walker, Houston, TX 77003

Phone: 832-395-7000