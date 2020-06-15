Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Magnolia Park neighborhood

Visiting Magnolia Park, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream shop to a gourmet food spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Magnolia Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Magnolia's Ice Cream & More

Photo: mitchelle b./Yelp

Topping the list is Magnolia's Ice Cream & More, a spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt and shaved ice. Located at 6421 Brady St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

This spot serves up ice cream in a cup or in a cone, topped with fruit, candy or Kool-Aid pickles. The shop also offers snacks like snowballs, corn, nachos and Frito pies.

2. M&M Hamburger

Photo: jin k./Yelp

Next up is M&M Hamburger, a spot to score burgers, situated at 210 Wayside Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for 18 types of burgers, including the double cheeseburger, the ham & avocado burger and the sausage burger. The spot also has wings, fried rice and seafood platters.

3. Hoot's Smokehouse

Photo: william t./Yelp

Smokehouse Hoot's Smokehouse, which offers barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 7648 Canal St., Suite B, 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews.

This restaurant serves up barbecue plates (chicken, ribs, sausage, beef, turkey and brisket), along with sandwiches and smoked wings. Side options include charro beans, potatoes, rice and mac&cheese. Save room for the peach cobbler for dessert too. (Check out the entire menu here.)

4. La Casita Mexican Products

Photo: ronald d./Yelp

La Casita Mexican Products, a Mexican and gourmet food spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7120 Canal St. to see for yourself.

This store offers barbacoa and barbecue by the pound, along with menudo, tamales, carnitas and beef tongue. The barbacoa is available until sold out for the day.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.