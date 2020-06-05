SUPPORT LOCAL: 5 Italian restaurants in The Woodlands you need to know about

HOUSTON – Hungry? How does a hot, freshly-made Italian dish sound?

Today, we’re bringing you some of the best-rated Italian restaurants in The Woodlands, based on Google reviews.

Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen - Rating 4.2

This fixture offers Italian countryside cooking prepared using the freshest ingredients. Menu items include fresh house-made pasta with braised meatballs, brick oven Neapolitan-style pizza and a creamy fettuccini alfredo.

Address: 2 Waterway Square Place

Phone: (832) 839-5436

Our Fettuccine Alfredo is so creamy and delicious that we're really not surprised that it's the most popular item on our... Posted by Sorriso Woodlands on Friday, May 29, 2020

Nona’s Italian Grill, founded in 2010, serves Italian classics like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna al forno and veal alla valdostana (pictured below), which is one of the many delicacies the country is famous for.

Address: 3091 College Park Drive #185

Phone: (936) 224-3132

This family-owned Italian eatery has been in business for more than 25 years. The restaurant aims to please with great Italian food served up in ample portions and at affordable prices, according to its website.

Address: 27606 I-45, Oak Ridge North

Phone: (281) 364-9555

Via Emilia Italian Restaurant - Rating 4.5

This award-winning restaurant, known for its northern Italian cuisine and expansive wine selection, has been sharing family-favorite Italian recipes with the Houston community since 1999.

Address: 10700 Kuykendahl Road, Suite F

Phone: (281) 465-9555

What will you eat for dinner? We have a spread with your name on it! #dinnergoals ——- Dine in, carry out and delivery... Posted by Via Emilia Italian Restaurant on Saturday, May 30, 2020

This Italian and American fused joint is the best-rated on the list.

One reviewer bubbled with excitement about how great her experience was, she wrote:

“Highly recommend this restaurant! The ambiance is perfect for a night out or great for a quick lunch. The food is absolutely delicious, flavorful and exceptional Italian cuisine. The staff is very personable and gave helpful recommendations. We recently had our small company party and they made sure everything went smoothly. We will be back!”

Address: 2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500

Phone: (281) 465-8995

Radunare's Chicken Picatta is 3 of the 3 things you would wish for if a Genie gave you 3 wishes. It would be the only... Posted by Radunare Italian American Table on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Have you given any of these a try? Or are there any you think should be on our list? Let us know in the comments.