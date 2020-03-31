Caobao Hot Steamy Buns brings Chinese fare to Westchase

A new Chinese and halal spot, offering bubble tea and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 11805 Westheimer Road, Suite 340, in Westchase, the new addition is called Caobao Hot Steamy Buns.

According to the business's Yelp page, Caobao Hot Steamy Buns serves up "bao or baozi — soft, steamed buns stuffed with savory or sweet fillings." The traditional Chinese street food originated nearly 1800 years ago. The menu features the BBQ brisket baozi, the egg custard baozi and the vegetarian-friendly BBQ pulled jackfruit guabao. The spot also offers fries, egg rolls, milkshakes and boba tea. (Explore the entire menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Caobao Hot Steamy Buns is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Lu M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 13, wrote, "I tried the shrimp tempura and crispy fish guabao. It was amazing! Basically two fluffy bao buns of heaven filled like a sandwich/taco. My first bite, I wished I ordered more."

Yelper Erika .. added, "Definitely worth stopping by. The food was delicious and for $7 it was inexpensive and filling. The buns were so soft and flavorful. The people who work here are also super friendly. 10-out-of-10 would recommend."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Caobao Hot Steamy Buns is open from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

