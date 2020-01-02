This Houston restaurant patio has a massive hammock grove your kids will love

Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

This week’s Houston restaurant has one of the the very coolest patios, is kid friendly… and is also half beer garden. Yes, beer garden.

Luigi’s Pizza & Axelrad on the edge of midtown (and nearly in 3rd ward) share a patio between their restaurants. And this patio is filled with hammocks.

I had heard this place was in Houston and that early in the day the crowds were small and the scene was family friendly… and when we drove by, my kids nearly jumped from the moving vehicle to play on the patio.

Our food arrived quickly and we shared our pizza, wings and bread sticks on the patio. The food was good, the crowds were light and the patio was amazing.

In the evenings, I know the place gets busy and there are a lot of young adults at the beer garden. But, for lunch or early dinner, the place was nice and calm (except for the one flip-my-sister-from-a-hammock incident).

If you are up for something new… and don’t mind dodging the grown up crowd to do it, check out Luigi’s Pizza in midtown! More pictures below!

3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

This article originally appeared at JillBJarvis.com and is being featured here as part of a partnership with BigKidSmallCity.com. Click here to view the article in its original format.